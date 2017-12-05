Police identify victims in deadly Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the teenager and man killed in a shooting on the city’s west side, Monday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were originally called to the 200 block of S. Eureka Avenue at about 9:28am, Monday, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they determined the shooting had occurred in the 200 block of S. Wayne Avenue where an abandoned silver SUV was found running.

Later, Quentin William Smith, 17, was found behind a residence in the 100 block of S. Wayne Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith would be transported to Mount Carmel West Hospital where he would later die from his injury.

According to police, Smith was inside a vehicle with three other people when at least two suspects opened fire on their vehicle.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was described as possibly being a Honda Civic with tinted windows.

Detectives investigating the scene noticed several bullet holes on the front of a residence at 215 S. Wayne Avenue. When no one answered the door police made entry into the home and found Severen T. Clayborn, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say Clayborn had apparently been struck by a stray bullet when the shooting occurred as he was sleeping inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 124th and 125th homicides in Columbus this year.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.