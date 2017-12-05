Sheetz experimenting with special lights to combat opioid epidemic

(WBRE/WYOU)- A Sheetz gas station in Pennsylvania is getting creative to stop the opioid epidemic, with the help of blue lights, reports NBC-affiliate WPXI.

“I heard some people think it was rather creepy or daunting going in there,” Nathan Murray Sinicki of New Kensington told WPXI. “I don’t think that’s the case.”

The blue lights are definitely unusual, but they serve an important purpose.

The Sheetz in New Kensington worked with the police department to install them in restrooms. They say the hue from those lights makes it impossible for people to see their veins. They hope it will deter addicts from trying to shoot up.

“It’s a little jarring at first,” Sinicki said to WXPI. “It’s just something I think we need to adapt to if I’m being completely honest.”

A sign of the time, 179 people have died from drugs in Westmoreland County this year.

Sheez told WXPI it’s still testing the lights, and said, “the safety and security of our employees and customers is one of our highest concerns and we work around the clock on that goal.”

“I think it’s really said, and honestly just wish the people would get the rehabilitation they need, and I’m hoping it will at least open up a doorway,” said Sinicki.