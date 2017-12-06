A Journey Through Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Join NBC4 for our latest journey of ‘A Journey Through Alzheimer’s.’

Tonight at 7pm we’ll be talking about a promising new drug trial, you will hear the latest from a leading Alzheimer’s researcher, and you’ll have an opportunity to ask a panel of experts questions about the condition.

The program will also address a very difficult topic for many families, when to take the keys away from elderly drivers. We address how to assess mom and dad’s driving skills, warning signs, and where to turn for help.

The program will air tonight at 7pm on NBC4 and stream live on this page.

