Columbus woman charged in connection with newborn daughter’s drug death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County mother has now been indicted in connection with her newborn daughter’s fatal overdose.

Nina Straty, 26, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Police say the 27-day-old girl died in April, and had cocaine and methadone in her system.

Police say the girl was unresponsive in bed hours after she had been breast-fed.

