Father indicted after Madison Township toddler fatally shoots self

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a father after prosecutors say his son found a loaded gun and fatally shot himself.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on September 10, in the 3800 block of Wade Road, the 3-year-old boy and his twin brother found a gun that was unattended, loaded and not properly stored by his father when the gun discharged.

Police say that the father, Steven Matthew Wallen, 26, heard a loud gunshot ran into the living room and found his son on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Captain Jim Dean of Madison Township, “He keeps a loaded firearm in his kitchen for his home protection. He discovered his three year old son lying in the living room with a gunshot to the head, the firearm was laying on the floor.”

Wallen was indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter and Endangering Children, both counts with Firearm Specifications on the toddler’s death.

