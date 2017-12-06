Floor-length winter ‘tube scarf’ is the latest in strange fashion trends

Photos via Dukyana.com

INSIDE EIGHT FEET OF FABRIC (WCMH) —  Hats, scarves, sweaters, and gloves are mainstays of winter fashion. One European company is selling a garment that may function as all four items, and a pair of leggings besides.

Photos via Dukyana.com

The chunky-knit “tube scarf” by Dukyana promises full-body warmth and unique style this winter. Laid flat, the scarf is 16 inches wide and 98 1/2 inches tall (just over 8 feet), so it can cover your whole body and even your head, if you want to risk running into things.

It comes available in beige, red, or blue, and retails for around $280. It is made of mohair.

Dukyana is based in Bulgaria, according to the company website.

 

