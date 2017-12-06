Hilliard says ‘bonjour’ to new police K9

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — There’s a new face that’s been added to the police force in the city of Hilliard.

K9 Jawaak started his first day with the Hilliard Police Department just 3 weeks ago and he’s already making a difference in the community.

Chief Robert Fisher of The Hilliard Police Department is thrilled K9 Jawaak is with the department.

“He wears a different uniform, seems to shed a little bit more than most of us, but we’re excited to have him joining our team.”

Jawaak a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. He was born and raised in France and obeys commands in French.

His handler Officer Dustin Kaiser tells us K9 Jawaak is trained for criminal apprehension, searches and narcotic detection just to name a few.

“It’s important because, you know, we obviously don’t know what kind of calls we’re going to be going to every day.”

Officer Kaiser showed us K9 Jawaak’s reward for detection which is a favorite purple rubber ball.

The department says on average the division’s K9 unit helps aid in 60 arrests per year per team. Officer Kaiser is honored he was given the chance to work with K9 Jawaak.

“It’s a great thing,” he said. “I’m very happy that the leadership has allowed me to do that, that they have the confidence, because it is a huge responsibility. Just the care, the maintenance when you go home every night, you’re not done. I mean, he lives with me my wife my other dog Vinny which they get along with very well which is a good thing. He gets time to just kind of be himself as a regular dog but when he gets in that patrol car he’s ready to go.”

The K-9 program here stared in 2005. K9 Jawaak is one of three K9s that currently work at the Hilliard police department.