‘Jeopardy!’ winner charged with computer crimes in Michigan

By Published:
In this October 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. Jass, who won seven games on "Jeopardy!" in 2012, was arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, on two computer-related charges that allege she accessed co-workers' email accounts earlier this year at Adrian College. (Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP)

ADRIAN, MI (AP) — Cyber shenanigans for 200? A former “Jeopardy!” winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers’ email accounts at a small Michigan college.

Stephanie Jass is a former history professor at Adrian College. She appeared in Lenawee County court on Tuesday, charged with unauthorized access to a computer and using a computer to commit a crime.

No other details were released. But The Daily Telegram in Adrian reports that state police investigated after getting complaints from college staff earlier this year.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment for Jass’ attorney Wednesday.

Jass won seven games on “Jeopardy!” in 2012. Adrian College declined to say when Jass stopped working at the school.

In 2014, Jass performed at Croswell Opera House in Adrian, singing songs and sharing stories about playing “Jeopardy!”

