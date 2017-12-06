McDonald’s announces return of Dollar Menu

By Published: Updated:

OAK BROOK, IL (WCMH) — Happy Meals and a new sandwich will debut next month as McDonald’s brings back its budget menu.

The company announced the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” will be available starting on January 4, offering a dozen items at various prices:

$1 menu items

  • Sausage Burrito
  • McChicken
  • Cheeseburger
  • Any Size Soft Drink
 $2 menu items
  • Sausage McGriddles
  • 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders
  • Bacon McDouble
  • Small McCafé Beverage**
 $3 menu items
  • Sausage McMuffin with Egg
  • Classic Chicken Sandwich
  • Triple Cheeseburger
  • Happy Meal

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich features “a buttermilk crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce,” according to a release by the restaurant.

It also marks the first time McDonald’s has included the Happy Meal on a nationwide value menu.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s