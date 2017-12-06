McDonald’s announces return of Dollar Menu

OAK BROOK, IL (WCMH) — Happy Meals and a new sandwich will debut next month as McDonald’s brings back its budget menu.

The company announced the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” will be available starting on January 4, offering a dozen items at various prices:

$1 menu items Sausage Burrito

McChicken

Cheeseburger

Any Size Soft Drink $2 menu items

Sausage McGriddles

2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

Bacon McDouble

Small McCafé Beverage** $3 menu items

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Triple Cheeseburger

Happy Meal

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich features “a buttermilk crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce,” according to a release by the restaurant.

It also marks the first time McDonald’s has included the Happy Meal on a nationwide value menu.