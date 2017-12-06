COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State representative Mike Duffey is asking the Ohio Attorney General’s office to take legal action against Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt based on a law passed when former Browns owner Art Modell sought to move the franchise.

“If nothing else, we can be very mad at the Browns all year long, but right now, they just did us a huge favor,” Duffey said.

Modell is the former owner who attempted to relocate the Browns to Baltimore in late 1995.

Under Ohio revised code:

No owner of a professional sports team that uses a tax-supported facility for most of its home games and receives financial assistance from the state or a political subdivision thereof shall cease playing most of its home games at the facility and begin playing most of its home games elsewhere unless the owner either: (A) Enters into an agreement with the political subdivision permitting the team to play most of its home games elsewhere; (B) Gives the political subdivision in which the facility is located not less than six months’ advance notice of the owner’s intention to cease playing most of its home games at the facility and, during the six months after such notice, gives the political subdivision or any individual or group of individuals who reside in the area the opportunity to purchase the team.

Duffey said the state used $5 million in tax money for parking upgrades outside MAPFRE stadium.

“Anyone who bought the team should have looked at the state law and known what state law said,” he added.

Precourt Sports Ventures released a statement to NBC4’s Dan Pearlman:

“Precourt Sports Ventures has seen the public remarks made by State Rep. Mike Duffey and PSV will not have further comment at this time.”

