Police: Man broke into Ohio hotel room, watched porn

AUSTINTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Police said an Ohio man broke into an Austintown hotel room, where he was found watching pornography.

Douglas Senty, 29, is also charged with drug possession after police said he was found with methamphetamine, marijuana and a pipe.

A manager at the Comfort Inn on Clarkins Drive said she became suspicious when she received a call from a man in a hotel room, asking how he could call another room. She said the room from which she received the call was not registered to anyone staying there.

She called the man back, asking him to come downstairs to check his registration. She said the man didn’t come downstairs after 30 minutes, and he would not open the door for a maintenance man, according to a police report.

Officers were then called to the hotel to investigate the strange activity.

Police said Senty answered the door in only his underwear. An officer noted that there were several open “hygiene bottles” from the hotel around the floor and pornography playing on a cell phone in the room.

When asked why Senty was in a room he didn’t pay for, he told police that he got into an argument with his girlfriend so he came there. He said the door to the room was unlocked, according to the report.

Senty was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

He appeared in court on breaking and entering and drug possession charges on Wednesday, and another hearing was set for December 27.