‘Retail theft blitz’ targets shoplifters in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Police in Whitehall arrested more than a dozen people during a recent crackdown on retail theft in the city.

According to Whitehall police, this was the fourth such “retail theft blitz” concentrating on three retail corridors in Whitehall.

Police targeted shoplifting, thieves stealing from vehicles and other crimes happening around retail stores. Police targeted Great Eastern Shopping Center, the Town and Country Shopping Center, and the area around the East Main Street Walmart.

Police made 14 arrests on 22 charges. Two wanted felons were arrested on warrants.

Charges included theft, possession of drugs- crack cocaine, obstructing official business, and complicity to theft. A total of 10 shoplifters were arrested and slated into the county jail.

Sgt. Chad Huntzinger, said, “Our partnerships with the local retailers and the Reynoldsburg Division Of Police in conjunction with this theft blitz, yielded a large number of arrests resulting in a positive impact on our community.”