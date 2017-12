REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Jason Murphy was killed in a car accident in 2003. His organs were donated so that others might live.

This year, Jason will be honored by having his floragraph put on the Donate Life Rose Parade float.

His family and friends gathered to put the finishing touches to his portrait, which was made of seeds and grains, and to talk about how Jason’s selfless act saved someone’s life.