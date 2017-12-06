Strong majority of millenials want third political party

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Seventy-one percent of millenials say a new political party is needed, according to a new NBC News/GenForward survey.

White millenials were the most likely to say they wanted a third party (75 percent). African Americans (69 percent), Asian Americans (69 percent) and Latinos (64 percent) also agreed.

By gender, more men (74 percent) than women (69 percent) wanted a third major party.

By party, Democrats (74 percent) and independents (75 percent) were more likely than Republican millenials (67 percent) to desire that third party.

Of those polled, 63 percent of millennials disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job as president, and 65 percent think the country is on the wrong track overall.

According to NBC, the survey was conducted October 26 to November 10, among a nationally representative sample of 1,876 adults aged 18-34.