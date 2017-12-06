Two teens accused of beating man with crowbar during robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two Westerville teens are facing serious charges, accused of robbing and beating a man during an OfferUp transaction.

According to Columbus police, the robbery happened on October 31. The victim thought he was going to buy a gaming system through an ad on OfferUp.

The victim told police that four people beat him with a crowbar and baseball bat and took $200 from him.

The suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, felonious assault, and kidnapping.

The 15-year-old suspect could face additional charges for bring brass knuckles to Westerville South High School Wednesday, according to police.

Police are still looking for other suspects in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas at 645-4588 or pthomas@columbuspolice.org.