Yost calls for suspension of marijuana cultivator licenses

In this June 28, 2017, photo, marijuana plants grow at the Desert Grown Farms cultivation facility in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio auditor David Yost is calling for the suspension of all Level 1 medical marijuana cultivator’s licenses after reports one of the application graders was a convicted drug dealer.

As NBC4 and other media outlets reported, one of the consultants hired by the Department of Commerce pleaded guilty in 2005 to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance in Pennsylvania. Trevor Bozeman’s consulting company ICANN LLC was one of four companies to throw their hat into the ring to land one of these lucrative contracts from the state.

“This is an epic failure.  I am outraged,” said Yost in a statement  “The only proper course of action is to freeze the process, and independently review the evaluation and scoring from the ground up.  And the Administration needs to explain how this drug dealer ended up telling the government how to run its fledgling medical marijuana program.”

