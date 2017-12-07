Animal lover saves bunny from California wildfires

VENTURA COUNTY, CA (NBC) — A wild rabbit got a hand from an animal lover evacuating from the fast-spreading California wildfires, and the rescue was caught on camera.

You can see the man struggle to chase down the bunny by the side of Highway 1 west of Los Angeles. But he isn’t fast enough to grab the animal before it runs into the brush.

But the man doesn’t give up, moving in closer and finally snatching his new floppy-eared friend and carrying it to safety.

The fire has now burned more than 90,000 acres in southern California. Officials say over 50,000 homes have been evacuated.

Firefighters say they’re making progress, gaining 5 percent containment on the blaze. Officials also plan on launching 11 helicopters and two planes to help the firefighters.

The fire has been burning in the rugged steep terrain since Monday night, fueled by high winds.