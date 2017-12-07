Atheist billboard calls church ‘fake news’

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOB) — A group of American Atheists in New Mexico has put up a billboard aimed at Christians that says “just skip church, it’s all fake news” next to a nativity scene. It also says “Happy Holidays from American Atheists.”

The billboard went up Wednesday on I-25 near Montgomery, and it is not the only one. There are two in Dallas and five more going up in Oklahoma.

“We want people to realize that we’re starting a conversation by being a little bit funny and trying to be a little cheeky about it. And yea, we do want to get a rise out of them, but the idea is not to be offensive,” says Nick Fish, National Program Director for American Atheists.

Fish says the billboard’s goal is to try and start a conversation by reminding people that there are millions of atheists in the country.

“We want people to critically think about everything they’re being told,” he said.