Atheist billboard calls church ‘fake news’

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOB) —  A group of American Atheists in New Mexico has put up a billboard aimed at Christians that says “just skip church, it’s all fake news” next to a nativity scene. It also says “Happy Holidays from American Atheists.”

The billboard went up Wednesday on I-25 near Montgomery, and it is not the only one. There are two in Dallas and five more going up in Oklahoma.

“We want people to realize that we’re starting a conversation by being a little bit funny and trying to be a little cheeky about it. And yea, we do want to get a rise out of them, but the idea is not to be offensive,” says Nick Fish, National Program Director for American Atheists.

Fish says the billboard’s goal is to try and start a conversation by reminding people that there are millions of atheists in the country.

“We want people to critically think about everything they’re being told,” he said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s