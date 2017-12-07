Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces start of new fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A NASCAR legend is making a major impact right here in Columbus.

Dale Earnhardt Junior dropped the puck at the Blue Jackets game Tuesday and announced a major donation to help children in need.

The Dale Jr. foundation made a donation of 88,888.88 to fund the creation of the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The fund will champion the cause of pediatric injury rehabilitation, research and prevention at America’s largest pediatric hospital and research center.

“Amy and I are incredibly proud to make this announcement and to continue to be involved with Nationwide Children’s Hospital as I step away from racing,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “These children and their families go through so much during rehabilitation and pediatric injury research is really underfunded. We want to support them and give hope to children everywhere by speeding research discoveries and being an advocate for this important issue of injury prevention. This also allows us to grow and expand the mission of The Dale Jr. Foundation, which is to help children in need and see them achieve their full potential.”

Money raised during Earnhardt Jr.’s final season, as well as a donation from Nationwide will complement the gift from the Dale Jr. Foundation.

“On behalf of all the patients, families and staff at Nationwide Children’s Hospital we send our deepest gratitude to Dale Jr., Amy and everyone supporting this vitally important Fund,” said Steve Allen, MD, CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Dale Jr. is a beloved NASCAR champion but many of his biggest fans are here on the floors of Nationwide Children’s. He and Amy have a special place in our hearts and this Fund will create a legacy that helps children for generations to come. Their involvement will help us continue our mission to help kids everywhere and support life-saving research and advocacy in pediatric injury.”

Those wishing to contribute to the new Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund and all others can join in by making their contributions at www.nationwidechildrens.org.