Deputies searching for high-risk missing Muskingum County teen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies in Muskingum County say a missing teenager might be in the Columbus area.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Kaylee L. Butler, 16, was last seen on the east side of Zanesville on December 3. She is described as 125 pounds, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kaylee is originally from the Columbus area but has recently been living in the Zanesville area, but is now believed to be back in the Columbus area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaylee can contact Det. Mike Ryan at the Muskingum County Sheriff’s office at 740-452-3637.

