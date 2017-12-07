Domestic violence victim advocates concerned about national concealed carry proposal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The US House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow qualified concealed carry permit owners to carry or possess their concealed weapons in any concealed carry state.

It’s called the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.

“The Reciprocity between states have gone on since the beginning of concealed carry but it has also changed constantly,” said Eric Delbert of LEPD Firearms.

This federal bill would override concealed carry laws in individual states and has many supporters.

“As a concealed carry permit owner I’m in favor of it,” said Scott Maxwell of Columbus.

Maxwell said this bill would allow him to travel a little easier especially to unfamiliar states.

“If you’re headed somewhere else outside the norm then yeah it was just a mental step of the process that you had to make sure you knew where you could carry and where you couldn’t,” said Maxwell.

Not everyone is a fan of the bill.

“We in the domestic violence community have some concerns with concealed carry across state lines,” said the executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network Nancy Naylon.

Neylon said the problem isn’t those who obey the law. She’s worried that this would make it easier for domestic abusers who haven’t been caught to harm a victim who is trying to escape a violent situation.

“We know that people who abuse their intimate partners, their wives, their girlfriends don’t obey the laws,” added Neylon. “So how can we guarantee that this law doesn’t apply to them as well.”

The bill also specifies that a qualified individual who lawfully has a concealed carry license in another state will not be subject to the federal prohibition on possessing a firearm in a school zone, and may take their concealed handgun onto federally owned lands that are open to the public.