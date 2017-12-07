Excedrin pledges money to sponsor Browns ‘Perfect Season Parade’

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – The Cleveland Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0 is now fully funded, thanks to a donation from the makers of Excedrin.

The parade, organized by Browns fan Chris McNeil, is scheduled for noon January 6, 2018 at First Energy Stadium in the event the team finishes the season without a win.

McNeil started a crowdsourcing campaign to raise money for costs associated with holding the parade.

Wednesday, the makers of Excedrin donated nearly $8,000 to the cause, helping McNeil meet his $10,000 fundraising goal.

“All sports fans have felt a team, game or even single play-induced headache at some point. This season has been especially painful for Cleveland football fans. We want them to know we understand their pain and we’re here to help,” said Excedrin Senior Brand Manager Scott Yacovino.

“I’m a lifetime fan of the Cleveland Browns and they have given me my share of headaches on Sundays (sometimes on Mondays as well) – but I’m not unique in that,” said Chris McNeil. “Cleveland fans are passionate about this team even when the team literally gives us 0 in return. That’s why I’m excited to have Excedrin sponsoring The Perfect Season Parade to help us Browns fans deal with the pain so we can focus on having a little fun January 6th!”

McNeil also used the Excedrin sponsorship as a way to poke fun at outgoing Browns Executive Vice President Sashi Brown.

No coincidence that shortly after @Excedrin sponsored our parade, one headache went away. pic.twitter.com/anQFehvCYW — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 7, 2017

One Twitter user even suggested Excedrin market a ‘Browns Strength’ pill to Cleveland fans.

Excedrin should market to Cleveland fans and make a "Browns strength" pill. Chris you're a damn genius — ☃️mandy☃️ (@GuinMilBuck) December 7, 2017

In the unlikely event that the Browns pull off a win, all money raised will be donated to the Cleveland Food Bank.