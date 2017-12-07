FIRST LOOK: Possible new home of Columbus Crew in Austin

CREDIT: Precourt Sports Ventures

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Precourt Sports Ventures released renderings of a possible Austin location for the Columbus Crew on Thursday, the day after an Ohio lawmaker announced he may have found a way to keep the club in Columbus. 

The proposed stadium would be along Lady Bird Lake in Austin.

Click here: Site plan overhead drawing 

PSV released this statement Thursday regarding its progress in Columbus:

“Precourt Sports Ventures does not have additional updates regarding Columbus-based solutions to the long-term sustainability concerns of Columbus Crew SC. While PSV was told last month by Columbus officials that the City of Columbus would not be communicating further with PSV, we remain committed to exploring strategic options as we have communicated, which can include meaningful and constructive dialogue with Columbus leaders. In the meantime, MAPFRE Stadium remains the home of Columbus Crew SC as Crew SC continues to prepare for the 2018 season.”

 

