First measurable snow expected Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It is one of the two big weather stories we have been talking about all week long, snow. The other is the cold temperatures that are now gripping our area, and will continue to do so for the next week or two at least.

Today and this evening we have light snow showers around our area, but I do expect that we are going to see much better chances of snowfall as we head into the weekend as a low tracks to our north, and brings in some moisture Saturday in our cold airmass that should bring in some light accumulations.

It is not uncommon to see measurable snowfall this time of the year, in fact we are a few weeks behind the average (Read more about 1st snows here).

So how much are we expecting on Saturday & Saturday night?

Overall, the models have been pretty consistent in showing light amounts of precipitation coming into our area on Saturday. Most of the data indicates about 1/10 to 1/5 of an inch of total precipitation, which would give our area anywhere from a minor dusting to maybe upwards of 2 inches of snowfall.

Below is our latest forecast model data for snowfall totals through early Sunday morning. Notice the bulk of the higher totals of an inch or more are north.

What about timing?

To the north and northwest we will start to see snow showers by daybreak or maybe a bit before. We will see it spreading south as the low tracks to our north through the day.

]

You will notice is spreading south through the morning.

In the afternoon the light snow showers will spread east as well.

By the overnight hours this moisture will begin to swing east and the snow showers should end well before daybreak on Sunday.

Again, the net impact across our area will be a solid dusting of a quarter to half inch to the south (with some higher numbers in higher spots). We will see more or less an inch around the I-70 corridor, and we should see some isolated totals especially up near the Bellefontaine Ridge pushing nearly 2″ of snowfall.

If you don’t get the amount of snow you were hoping for, there is plenty more chances of snowfall coming our way next week. We could pick up some additional snow showers on Monday night, and then more light snow showers Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. I think areas to the north will pick up more accumulations next week, with much lower to barely any additional snow to the south.

If you have any questions about winter, winter temps, snowfall, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave