Getting ready for the NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Families across Central Ohio are getting ready for the 40th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive.
NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union and 97.9 WNCI for the event.
The Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive is an opportunity for families to donate new, unwrapped toys and gift cards, or make monetary donations.
It will be held on December 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the NBC4 studios located at 3165 Olentangy River Road.
Many across the community say they have already purchased toys, to donate.
“The eyes of a child when they see a gift, or something that they’re really excited about getting when they didn’t think they would get anything, that’s the best feeling,” said Jenny Horn, who plans to make donations, on Saturday. “It’s the holiday spirit. It’s the time to give.”
Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, call the Columbus Call Center at 614-645-3111.
Central Ohioans can make a difference by collecting toys at their schools, neighborhoods and businesses or by volunteering time sorting and bagging toys with the firefighters. To volunteer, please contact community@nbc4i.com.
WHAT TOYS ARE NEEDED?
AGES 0-2
- Learning Toys
- Games
- Stuffed Animals
AGES 10-12
- Advanced Lego Sets
- Art Supplies
- Bikes & Helmets
- Board Games
- Craft Sets
- Earbuds
- Electronic Games
- Gift Cards
- Jewelry
- Music Download Cards
- Perfume
- Scooters
- Sports Equipment
CAN I DONATE CASH INSTEAD OF TOYS?
You can donate online by credit card at https://www.cmefcu.org/. Check or money order donations are also accepted at the following mailing address:
CME Federal Credit Union
Attn: Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive
365 S. Fourth Street
Columbus, Ohio 43215
DOES YOUR FAMILY NEED ASSISTANCE?
Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, just scroll through the list below or call the Columbus Call Center at 614-645-3111. You’ll need to check the hours, registration end dates and zip codes these centers handle when calling.
Barnett Community Center
1184 Barnet Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-724-0100
Central Community House
1150 E. Main Street
Columbus, OH
614 252-3157
Far East Neighborhood Pride Center
2500 Park Crescent Dr.
Columbus, OH 43232
614-724-0100
Beechwold Community Resource Center
3222 N. High Street
Columbus, OH
614-268-8118
Familyservices@clintonvillecrc.org
Community Development of All People
946 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH
614-445-7342
East Columbus Development Ctr
1336 E Main St
Columbus, OH 432015
614-372-0884
Gladden Community House
183 Hawks Ave
Columbus, OH
614-227-1600
Impact Community Action Center
700 Bryden Rd
Columbus, OH
614-453-1605
Madison Township Fire Department
Station 181
4567 Firehouse Lane
Groveport, OH
OSU Buckeye Village
Access Program
2724 Defiance Drive
Suite 204
614-247-7092
St. Stephens Community House
1500 East 17th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43219
614-294-6347 ext 136
The Neighborhood House
1000 Atcheson Street
Columbus, OH
614-252-4941
The Worthington Food Panty and Resource Center
6700 Huntley Rd
Worthington, OH
614-656-2350
United Word Ministry
4290 Macsway Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
614-577-1168