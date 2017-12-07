Getting ready for the NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Families across Central Ohio are getting ready for the 40th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive.

NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union and 97.9 WNCI for the event.

The Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive is an opportunity for families to donate new, unwrapped toys and gift cards, or make monetary donations.

It will be held on December 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the NBC4 studios located at 3165 Olentangy River Road.

Many across the community say they have already purchased toys, to donate.

“The eyes of a child when they see a gift, or something that they’re really excited about getting when they didn’t think they would get anything, that’s the best feeling,” said Jenny Horn, who plans to make donations, on Saturday. “It’s the holiday spirit. It’s the time to give.”

Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, call the Columbus Call Center at 614-645-3111.

Central Ohioans can make a difference by collecting toys at their schools, neighborhoods and businesses or by volunteering time sorting and bagging toys with the firefighters. To volunteer, please contact community@nbc4i.com.

WHAT TOYS ARE NEEDED?

AGES 0-2

Learning Toys

Games

Stuffed Animals

AGES 10-12

Advanced Lego Sets

Art Supplies

Bikes & Helmets

Board Games

Craft Sets

Earbuds

Electronic Games

Gift Cards

Jewelry

Music Download Cards

Perfume

Scooters

Sports Equipment

CAN I DONATE CASH INSTEAD OF TOYS?

You can donate online by credit card at https://www.cmefcu.org/. Check or money order donations are also accepted at the following mailing address:

CME Federal Credit Union

Attn: Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

365 S. Fourth Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215

DOES YOUR FAMILY NEED ASSISTANCE?

Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, just scroll through the list below or call the Columbus Call Center at 614-645-3111. You’ll need to check the hours, registration end dates and zip codes these centers handle when calling.

Barnett Community Center

1184 Barnet Ave.

Columbus, OH 43227

614-724-0100

Central Community House

1150 E. Main Street

Columbus, OH

614 252-3157

Far East Neighborhood Pride Center

2500 Park Crescent Dr.

Columbus, OH 43232

614-724-0100

Beechwold Community Resource Center

3222 N. High Street

Columbus, OH

614-268-8118

Familyservices@clintonvillecrc.org

Community Development of All People

946 Parsons Ave

Columbus, OH

614-445-7342

East Columbus Development Ctr

1336 E Main St

Columbus, OH 432015

614-372-0884

Gladden Community House

183 Hawks Ave

Columbus, OH

614-227-1600

Impact Community Action Center

700 Bryden Rd

Columbus, OH

614-453-1605

Madison Township Fire Department

Station 181

4567 Firehouse Lane

Groveport, OH

OSU Buckeye Village

Access Program

2724 Defiance Drive

Suite 204

614-247-7092

St. Stephens Community House

1500 East 17th Avenue

Columbus, OH 43219

614-294-6347 ext 136

The Neighborhood House

1000 Atcheson Street

Columbus, OH

614-252-4941

The Worthington Food Panty and Resource Center

6700 Huntley Rd

Worthington, OH

614-656-2350

United Word Ministry

4290 Macsway Ave

Columbus, OH 43232

614-577-1168