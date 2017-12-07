Governor orders flags lowered for Pearl Harbor Day

The American flag is lowered to half-staff above the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s governor has ordered all flags at public buildings and grounds in Ohio be flown at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Republican Gov. John Kasich’s resolution ordered the flags lowered from sunrise until sunset Thursday on the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The attack on Dec. 7, 1941, led the United States into World War II.

Kasich’s resolution noted that more than 3,500 Americans were killed or wounded as a result of the attack.

It also said that more than 690,000 Ohioans were among the 16 million Americans who served during the war.

The United States and Japan became allies after World War II.

