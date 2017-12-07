Hamilton Local Schools lift lockdown after threat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have a suspect in custody and Hamilton Local Schools have lifted an earlier lockdown.

According to the Hamilton Local School District, a student received a threat from someone in another district that caused the district to initiate lockdown protocols at all of the buildings.

“We wanted to be proactive in this situation,” the district released in a statement.

After investigating, police took a person into custody and the lockdown at the schools were lifted.

“All of our students are safe and the school day will now resume,” the district released.

Elementary School classes and AM Preschool classes have been canceled.

