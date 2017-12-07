Larry Nassar, Michigan doctor who assaulted gymnasts, gets 60 years in prison for child porn crimes

Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. (Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes, one of three criminal cases against a man who also admits assaulting female gymnasts.

Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Federal Judge Janet Neff followed the government’s recommended sentence Thursday.

Neff says the 54-year-old Nassar “should never again have access to children.”

Investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016. Separately, he has pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing, Michigan, area under the guise of treatment.

He’ll be sentenced in those cases in January.

