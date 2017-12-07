Man says deputies made him cut his dog’s head off

*WARNING- Some viewers may find the following video disturbing*

CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — A man in Georgia says that deputies ordered him to cut his own dog’s head off after it became aggressive.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker told WMGT that deputies were recently called to an area residence after a dog attacked a woman, after arriving on scene the dog became aggressive with deputies.

“The deputy left there and went to make contact with the owner of the dog. When he pulled into the drive way and got out of the vehicle, that same dog approached him again in an aggressive manner,” said Lewis.

That’s when the deputy shot the dog. Video after the dog was shot records one of the deputies asking the owner, Joe Goodwin, to behead his dog as a means of checking for rabies.

A conversation between Goodwin and the deputies can be heard on the video: “I reacted to you telling me I had to cut my f—ing dog’s head off. We’re asking you to remove the dogs head, and you’re refusing right?”

Later, video shows the deputy placing the dog’s head into a grocery bag.

“You know sometimes you go to a call, and it could go from one situation to another. But this is not a call we go out to try and put down anyone’s animal,” Lewis told WMGT.

Lewis says they are reviewing the video before deciding what to do next.

