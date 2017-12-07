Man who streaked at Buffalo Bills game pleads guilty, fined

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: A streaker is escorted off the field during the fourth quarter between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints on November 12, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NY (AP) — A Buffalo Bills fan who ran naked across the field during a blowout loss last month and earned praise from other fans for rushing better than the team’s players has pleaded guilty to exposure.

Tristan Lambright admitted the violation in Orchard Park Town Court on Thursday. He’ll have to do 25 hours of community service and pay $400 in fines and fees.

The 29-year-old ran out onto New Era Field on Nov. 12 during the Bills’ 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was tackled by security officers.

After his arrest, fans rallied around him, offering praise for his physique and money for his defense. But he won’t be at another game anytime soon. His sentence includes a one-year ban from the stadium.

