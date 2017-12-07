Neighbors worried about deer in Upper Arlington with plastic pumpkin stuck to head

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — A local deer with a pumpkin bucket stuck on his head is causing quite a bit of concern.

Officials and homeowners have taken pictures of a deer in Upper Arlington with its head trapped in the bucket, but so far no one has been able to release the bucket.

Matt Schmitz said his family has seen the deer up close several times, because they live right next to the ravine where it spends a lot of time near water.

“It actually peeks into our window from time to time and I saw it Monday morning, said Schmitz.

His wife took video of the deer in their driveway, but Schmitz said it won’t let them get close. Officials said not to approach the animal, but call for help.

“Looked out the sliding glass door and there was a button buck with a plastic pumpkin on its head, staring at me and I was staring at it,” he said.

Since Sunday wildlife organizations like the Ohio Wildlife Center, ODNR Wildlife Division, Columbus Zoo and the Wilds have been studying and monitoring what to do with the deer. The center’s Spokesperson is cautioning neighbors not to try and catch it on their own.

“What our goal is, is to help these animals out, with, in mind, both the safety of the animal and the humans,” said Stormy Gibson with the Ohio Wildlife Center. The center is Central Ohio’s leading experts on injured, diseased or orphaned wild animals. Gibson said they have treated 5,000 wild animals.

“Urban deer are accustomed to coming into backyards and eating out of bird feeders, but they are still wild animals,” Gibson said.

The Schmitz and other neighbors just want to see the deer freed from the bucket.

“Time is of an essence so hopefully we can figure out a way, somebody can figure out a way get this thing off,” Schmitz said.

Male deer will rub their antlers on trees.

“It is trying itself to remove the item,” Gibson said. She said one option is for the deer to rub the handle back over its ear or antler, which could be holding it in place.

This is the third time an Ohio deer has been pictured with its head stuck in a pumpkin. Once in Cincinnati and the other time in Mentor. Wildlife Officials said tranquilizing or lassoing the deer are not options, but are not revealing what they plan to do if the deer cannot remove the bucket by itself.

If you spot this deer, you’re asked to call Upper Arlington police at 614-528-5140 or for other wild animals in distress in Central Ohio you can call the Ohio Wildlife Center at614-793-9453.