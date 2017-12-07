Residents raise a stink about landfill expansion

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) – If public officials have their way, a Franklin County landfill could see some major upgrades soon.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency held a public information session Wednesday to discuss a proposed expansion at the landfill, which sits on the south side of the county off of Interstate 71.

The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio said they’re applying for a 50-acre expansion and clearance to pile waste an additional 175 feet higher. SWACO says the expansion would be on property that is already allocated for use as a landfill.

Wednesday’s public meeting, held at Grove City High School, allowed members of the community to asked questions and express their concerns.

David Black, who farms near the landfill, feels its already big enough.

“There are just certain times of the year when you can smell (it). It smells like garbage at times,” he said.

Ty Marsh with SWACO said he understands the concerns of residents like Black. He said his agency is addressing those issues.

“We believe the choice to make it higher is more acceptable than expanding it outward, which would prohibit development of property that would bring in job-producing companies,” he said.

But not all nearby residents had complaints. Glenda Sheets, who owns some property neighboring the landfill, said she never had any issued with the property.

“We are just across the freeway from them,” she said. “We operate a business. We never had an odor problem or trash problem.”

Organizers said they will announce dates of more public meetings regarding the expansion in the near future.