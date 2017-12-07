Two charged with creating child pornography of toddler

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — A Cincinnati woman and a Franklin man are facing federal charges for allegedly creating child pornography with a two-year-old.

Ciera Richter, 25 and Jason Fletcher, 40, are facing charges of conspiracy to produce child pornography and production of child pornography.

Richter is also charged with one count of selling a child.

According to court documents, Fletcher was previously convicted by the state of Ohio of importuning a minor, among other crimes. Under the terms of his probation, he was not to possess pornography of any kind.

In May 2017, during a visit with his probation officer, the officer noticed Fletcher had two mobile devices and, after having Fletcher provide access to the devices, started to review the phones’ contents. The probation officer found pornography of a minor female on one of the phones and Fletcher was subsequently arrested, according to the US Attorney’s office.

The US Attorney’s office said a search of the phone revealed, among a collection of child pornography, child pornography videos that were recorded using the phone. Some of the videos on the phone involved Fletcher, Richter and a two-year-old.

In the videos, Richter helps hold, entertain and position the toddler, while Fletcher records himself sexually abusing the child.

According to the indictment and other court documents, Richter procured a two-year-old for the purpose of making the videos and intended to sell the videos.

“Offenses like those alleged here are among the most heinous, and most important, that we prosecute. We take seriously our duty and responsibility to keep children safe from those who would prey upon them,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said.

Richter faces 15 to 30 years on the child pornography charges and 30 years to life on the selling a child charge.

Fletcher faces 35 years to life because he has at least two prior state convictions for crimes involving children.