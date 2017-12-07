Winless Browns fire VP Sashi Brown, coach Hue Jackson keeps job

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo, Sashi Brown, acting executive vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns, left, speaks with Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam during practice before an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decisions says the Cleveland Browns have fired Sashi Brown, the clubs vice president of football operations. Brown, who was named the teams top executive by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam during an overhaul following the 2015 season, was relieved of his duties on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns fired top executive Sashi Brown, but are keeping coach Hue Jackson for another season despite a 1-27 record.

Brown, who was named the team’s top executive by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam during an overhaul following the 2015 season, was relieved of his duties on Thursday. In announcing his dismissal, Jimmy Haslam said Brown was told the team “is going in a new direction.”

Haslam also announced Jackson will remain as coach for next season.

ESPN was first to report Brown’s dismissal.

His firing is not unexpected since the Browns are 0-12 for the second straight season with Brown in charge. The team passed up a chance to draft quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in the past two drafts and Cleveland has shown little sign of improvement since Brown took over.

Brown had no experience in evaluating players as he primarily handled the team’s salary cap before he was promoted.

