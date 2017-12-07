Woman critically injured in OSU campus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One woman was rushed to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Ohio State’s campus early Thursday morning.

Police and medics responded to the area of Olentangy River Road and John H Herrick Drive at about 2:14am Thursday on a report of a car into a concrete barrier.

A 31-year-old woman was found inside the vehicle she was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

Officials said there are early indications that alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.