Baby born safely on side of North Carolina road, delivered by his aunt

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WFLA/WECT) – A baby in North Carolina was born safely on the side of the road, all thanks to his aunt.

Katie Deandra began to feel contractors as she was getting her son ready for school.

She knew she couldn’t drive, so her sister Lauren gave her a ride.

That’s when her son decided he was ready to make his debut.

Luckily for mom and baby, Lauren was a nurse.

“My sister did an amazing job. Like she really did. It felt like she did it every day. If it wasn’t for her, we would’ve been just one hot mess on the side of the road with a baby,” said Katie.

Katie and newborn Kaleb are doing fine.

Lauren said she always wanted to deliver one of her sister’s kids, but not under these circumstances.

