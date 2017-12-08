DUI task force planning sobriety checkpoints in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Franklin County DUI Task Force will be conducting two sobriety checkpoints Friday in the City of Westerville.

The checkpoints will be held on Sunbury Road south of County Line Road and Schrock Road east of Cooper Road. They will run from 7:30pm through 12am.

The Task Force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.

Sobriety checkpoints are legal in Ohio as long as public notice is given that the checkpoint will be established. Even though the location is announced in advance, the checkpoints are often held in conjunction with less-visible types of enforcement nearby.