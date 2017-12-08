Former Ohio State Sorority and Fraternity director sentenced for theft in office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Ohio State University’s Director of Sorority and Fraternity Life, Antonio Lytle had access to certain financial accounts intended for the benefit of fraternities and sororities.

In early 2016, someone in the Office of Student Life noticed some financial irregularities.

A criminal investigation determined that $83,673 was missing.

Lytle, as director, was paid a salary of $67,000 a year. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Lytle had been siphoning off the money over a period of time. “Uber rides, hotels, airfare, restaurant bills, tavern activities, bowling, video rentals, just day to day expenses but at a higher level than he otherwise may have been able to afford,” O’Brien said. “Since he was in a supervisory role on behalf of the university over fraternities and sororities, certainly that makes it more aggravating than it would be if it was just money from the cafeteria account in my opinion.”

A university spokesman says Lytle was allowed to “resign in lieu of termination” in February of 2016.

This week, Lytle was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 3 years’ probation and he was ordered to pay back the $83,673 to the university.

Lytle’s attorney, Regina Griffith said her client is deeply remorseful for his actions and committed to repaying the money he stole.

