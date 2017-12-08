Get free admission to Wildlights with donation of animal enrichment gift this Saturday

By Published: Updated:

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend that also gives back? The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has you covered!

This Saturday only, bring a special enrichment item for the animals at the zoo and you will get one free admission to Wildlights. During the day, you can catch Santa Paws, the animal enrichment activity that gives the animals specially wrapped treats using materials that are safe for each animal. Don’t forget to stop by the Animals on Safari Stage at 6pm, 7:15pm and 8:30pm to see Jack Hanna and his animal friends take the stage for special performances.

Approved enrichment gifts include:

Pet Stores:

  • A&E Cage Company Happy Breaks Natural Swing Bird Toy ($12.99)
  • All Living Things Coconut Shell Reptile Ornament ($2.99)
  • All Living Things Dinosaur Skull Reptile Ornament ($4.99)
  • All Living Things Tree Stump Plate ($8.99)
  • All Living Things Leaf Reptile Water Dish ($5.99)
  • All Living Things T-Rex Skull Reptile Ornament ($16.99)
  • Conceptual Creations Tree Stump Reptile Hideaway ($6.99 – $9.99)
  • Heavy Duty Tennis Balls ($3)
  • Holee Rollers ($6.99 – $14.99)
  • Imagitarium Small Turtle Feeder ($3.49 – $4.99)
  • JW Pet Hol-ee Roller Piñata Bird Tov ($6.99)
  • Kong Toys ($6.99 – $19.99)
  • Kong Balls ($6.99 – $9.99)
  • Kong Tire Dog Toy ($9.99)
  • Kong Stuff A Ball Toy ($7.99 – $14.99)
  • Kong Biscuit Ball Dog Toy ($9.99 – $19.99)
  • Mac’s Natural Grape Cluster Bird Toy ($6.49)
  • Metal Suet Feeders ($3.50)
  • Outward Hound Flower Fun Feeder ($8.99 – $11.99)
  • Outward Hound Green Coral Fun Feeder ($8.99 – $11.99)
  • Outward Hound Kibble Drop Dog Toy ($7.49 – $14.99)
  • Outward Hound Mini Paw Hide Dog Toy ($4.99 – $9.99)
  • Outward Hound Teal Drop Fun Feeder ($8.99 – $11.99)
  • Parrott Toys ($5 – $10)
  • Plastic Nylabones ($3 – $10.99)
  • Prevue Bodacious Bites Buffet Bird Toy ($6.49)
  • Yuca Toys for Parrots ($2 – $6)
  • Zoo Med Turtle Dock Aquatic Floating Turtle Dock ($15.99)
  • Zoo Med ReptiHammock ($6.65)
  • 3-quart Stainless Steel Bowl ($2.99)

General/Hobby Stores:

  • Bubbles (not colored and approved for children) ($3.99)
  • Burlap Bags (once-used potato 50-count 22×36) ($24)
  • Canvas (Scholastic 8×10) ($1)
  • Extracts (new and unopened) ($3)
  • Leaf bags ($3)
  • Lunch bags ($2)
  • Milk crates ($5 – $10)
  • Musical instruments (bells, wood blocks, etc.) ($5 – $15)
  • Nature/easy listening CDs ($5)
  • Paint (non-toxic/ASDM-approved/washable) ($4)
  • Paper cups and bowls ($1)
  • 6-foot children’s play tunnel ($14)

Home Improvement Stores:

  • AZEK Frontier PVC Board (actual .75’x1.5’x12’) ($0.98)
  • Double bolt snap ($2.98)
  • Everbilt Swivel Eye Tie Snap ($4.23)
  • Everbilt 1/4”x2-5/8” Eyebolt with Nut ($2.27)
  • Everbilt 1/8” Stainless Steel Quick Link ($3.77)
  • Everbilt 3/8” Stainless Steel Quick Link ($8.44)
  • Everbilt 3/16” Stainless Steel Quick Link ($4.74)
  • Everbilt 5/16”x3-3/4” Eyebolt with Nut ($2.27)
  • Heavy-duty carabineers ($5 – $10)
  • The Hillman Group ½-13×12” Eyebolt ($13)
  • Oatey Purple Primer & Regular Clear PVC Cement Kit ($6.98)
  • Quick Link (5-pack) 3/8” ($12.87)
  • Sisal Rope (1/4” 50 feet) ($6)
  • 1/2”x10’ Schedule 40 PBC Plain End Pipe ($1.82)
  • 3/4”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($2.24)
  • 1”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($3.28)
  • 5”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($4.96)
  • 2”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($6.98)
  • 3”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($14.40)
  • 4”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($9.51)
  • 3” PVC Cap ($4.41)
  • 4” PVC Cap ($5.68)
  • 4” Dia PVC Cap Fitting ($2.08)
  • 1/2” Schedule PVC Coupling ($0.50)
  • 1/2” Schedule 40 PBC 90-degree Elbow ($0.34)
  • 1/2”x1/2”x1/2” Schedule 40 SxSxS Tree (10-pack) ($3.09)
  • 4” Snap-in Drain All Plastic ($3.18)
  • 5/16” Everbilt Quick Link ($2.62)
  • 1/2” Everbilt Quick Link ($4.58)
  • 1/2”x12” Eyebolt with Nut ($3.21)
  • 3/8”x8” Eyebolt with Nut ($1.37)
  • 3/8”x4” Eyebolt with Nut ($0.85)

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s