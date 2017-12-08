Get free admission to Wildlights with donation of animal enrichment gift this Saturday

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend that also gives back? The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has you covered!

This Saturday only, bring a special enrichment item for the animals at the zoo and you will get one free admission to Wildlights. During the day, you can catch Santa Paws, the animal enrichment activity that gives the animals specially wrapped treats using materials that are safe for each animal. Don’t forget to stop by the Animals on Safari Stage at 6pm, 7:15pm and 8:30pm to see Jack Hanna and his animal friends take the stage for special performances.

Approved enrichment gifts include:

Pet Stores:

A&E Cage Company Happy Breaks Natural Swing Bird Toy ($12.99)

All Living Things Coconut Shell Reptile Ornament ($2.99)

All Living Things Dinosaur Skull Reptile Ornament ($4.99)

All Living Things Tree Stump Plate ($8.99)

All Living Things Leaf Reptile Water Dish ($5.99)

All Living Things T-Rex Skull Reptile Ornament ($16.99)

Conceptual Creations Tree Stump Reptile Hideaway ($6.99 – $9.99)

Heavy Duty Tennis Balls ($3)

Holee Rollers ($6.99 – $14.99)

Imagitarium Small Turtle Feeder ($3.49 – $4.99)

JW Pet Hol-ee Roller Piñata Bird Tov ($6.99)

Kong Toys ($6.99 – $19.99)

Kong Balls ($6.99 – $9.99)

Kong Tire Dog Toy ($9.99)

Kong Stuff A Ball Toy ($7.99 – $14.99)

Kong Biscuit Ball Dog Toy ($9.99 – $19.99)

Mac’s Natural Grape Cluster Bird Toy ($6.49)

Metal Suet Feeders ($3.50)

Outward Hound Flower Fun Feeder ($8.99 – $11.99)

Outward Hound Green Coral Fun Feeder ($8.99 – $11.99)

Outward Hound Kibble Drop Dog Toy ($7.49 – $14.99)

Outward Hound Mini Paw Hide Dog Toy ($4.99 – $9.99)

Outward Hound Teal Drop Fun Feeder ($8.99 – $11.99)

Parrott Toys ($5 – $10)

Plastic Nylabones ($3 – $10.99)

Prevue Bodacious Bites Buffet Bird Toy ($6.49)

Yuca Toys for Parrots ($2 – $6)

Zoo Med Turtle Dock Aquatic Floating Turtle Dock ($15.99)

Zoo Med ReptiHammock ($6.65)

3-quart Stainless Steel Bowl ($2.99)

General/Hobby Stores:

Bubbles (not colored and approved for children) ($3.99)

Burlap Bags (once-used potato 50-count 22×36) ($24)

Canvas (Scholastic 8×10) ($1)

Extracts (new and unopened) ($3)

Leaf bags ($3)

Lunch bags ($2)

Milk crates ($5 – $10)

Musical instruments (bells, wood blocks, etc.) ($5 – $15)

Nature/easy listening CDs ($5)

Paint (non-toxic/ASDM-approved/washable) ($4)

Paper cups and bowls ($1)

6-foot children’s play tunnel ($14)

Home Improvement Stores:

AZEK Frontier PVC Board (actual .75’x1.5’x12’) ($0.98)

Double bolt snap ($2.98)

Everbilt Swivel Eye Tie Snap ($4.23)

Everbilt 1/4”x2-5/8” Eyebolt with Nut ($2.27)

Everbilt 1/8” Stainless Steel Quick Link ($3.77)

Everbilt 3/8” Stainless Steel Quick Link ($8.44)

Everbilt 3/16” Stainless Steel Quick Link ($4.74)

Everbilt 5/16”x3-3/4” Eyebolt with Nut ($2.27)

Heavy-duty carabineers ($5 – $10)

The Hillman Group ½-13×12” Eyebolt ($13)

Oatey Purple Primer & Regular Clear PVC Cement Kit ($6.98)

Quick Link (5-pack) 3/8” ($12.87)

Sisal Rope (1/4” 50 feet) ($6)

1/2”x10’ Schedule 40 PBC Plain End Pipe ($1.82)

3/4”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($2.24)

1”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($3.28)

5”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($4.96)

2”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($6.98)

3”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($14.40)

4”x10’ Schedule 40 PVC ($9.51)

3” PVC Cap ($4.41)

4” PVC Cap ($5.68)

4” Dia PVC Cap Fitting ($2.08)

1/2” Schedule PVC Coupling ($0.50)

1/2” Schedule 40 PBC 90-degree Elbow ($0.34)

1/2”x1/2”x1/2” Schedule 40 SxSxS Tree (10-pack) ($3.09)

4” Snap-in Drain All Plastic ($3.18)

5/16” Everbilt Quick Link ($2.62)

1/2” Everbilt Quick Link ($4.58)

1/2”x12” Eyebolt with Nut ($3.21)

3/8”x8” Eyebolt with Nut ($1.37)

3/8”x4” Eyebolt with Nut ($0.85)