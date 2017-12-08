Grand jury clears Columbus officer in shooting death of man outside hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Grand Jury has cleared a Columbus police officer in the shooting death of a man outside Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

Police said Christopher L. Wade, 39, was shot by Officer Nathan Komisarek on April 6.

Columbus Police Sgt. Rich Weiner said officers were asked to follow a medic to the hospital that day.

When Wade walked out of the back of the vehicle, police said he was carrying a garbage bag. Weiner said when Wade looked behind him and saw a police officer, he reached into a box inside the bag and pulled out a handgun. Weiner said he then ignored the orders of officers to drop the gun.

Weiner said the gun turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun.

 

