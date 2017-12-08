Highway Patrol seizes 92 pounds of pot in Madison Co. traffic stop

DEERCREEK TOWNSHIP, OH (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Minnesota man after a traffic stop in Madison County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 92 pounds of marijuana, which is valued at approximately $460,000.

On December 5, 2017 around 10:30 a.m., troopers stopped a 2011 Ford Taurus with Oklahoma registration for an unsafe lane change violation on Interstate 70 near milepost 76.

OSHP says troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the car revealed the marijuana.

The suspect, Whisky Vang, 27, of Minneapolis, was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

Vang is being held in the Tri-County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is due in court on December 15.