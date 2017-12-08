How Firefighters For Kids helps local families during the holidays

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Nearly 3,000 families have signed up for Firefighters for Kids this year and we need your help to make sure all of them have a happy holiday.

Local families who will be receiving these gifts said Firefighters for Kids saved their Christmas.

“I cannot express the relief that this is for me and my wife to have the assistance,” said Woodrow Queen.

Woodrow and Meagan Queen have seven children and one on the way.

“We have decorations and stuff for Christmas but we didn’t have not one present,” said Woodrow.

This year being able to afford Christmas gifts was going to be tough.

“I’m disabled now, so I’m on a fixed income and we have seven kids here, so it’s not easy. But, thankfully my children are always understanding, which of course is a blessing,” he said. “To now have this for them is amazing because they deserve way more than what we’re giving them.”

He said he’s teaching his children to appreciate those who help them.

“My children donate their time whenever possible to show that they appreciate anything and everything that anybody does for them,” said Woodrow.

Like volunteering on block watch or at school.

“My kids appreciate anything that they can get. They’re amazing children,” he said. “They’ll be even more surprised than what you would think.”

Instead of worrying about what will go under the tree, this family is excited to celebrate the holiday together.

“Shout out to the firefighters, thank you guys so much!” said Woodrow. “It’s amazing. We feel absolutely blessed.”