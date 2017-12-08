J.J. Watt can’t contain his excitement as snow falls in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON (WCMH) — If you have kids, you’ve seen the excitement build on their faces when the first snowflakes of the season start to fall outside.

Houston Texans superstar JJ Watt is no different.

Watt posted a video on his Facebook page late Thursday night of himself talking about seeing snow falling.

“When I got drafted by Houston back in 2011 I was sure that I was never going to see this day. But the day has come,” Watt said. “I don’t know if I could possibly be more excited. It’s not quite sticking to the ground but we have snow in Houston!”

The 6′5″ 289 lbs defensive end then stuck his tongue out to try to catch a few snowflakes.

Hours later, he was back up on Facebook sharing another video update as the snow really started to come down.

“This is awesome! Houston. Texas. Snow. This is incredible,” Watt said.

