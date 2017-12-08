Mad River Mountain opening this weekend

ZANESFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Snowmaking is underway at Mad River Mountain, and the ski resort hopes to open Saturday at noon.

The resort will be open from noon until 8pm Saturday and 10am until 8pm Sunday.

According to Mad River Mountain, the following lifts and trails will be open:

Lifts:

  • Magic Carpet Lift – Beginner Area
  • Handle Tow in the Beginner Area
  • Four Star Quad Lift
  • Sundowner Triple Lift

Trails:

  • Adventure Hill
  • Discovery Hill
  • Sundowner Trail
  • Valley View Trail
  • Upper Capital Park – As a Trail Only
  • Sugarbush – *NEWLY ADDED* 

 Terrain Park:

  • Lower Capital Park with features TBD

The Avalanche Tubing Park will not open Saturday.

Snowmaking is also underway at Snow Trails near Mansfield. According to their website, they will be making snow around the clock this weekend and into next week. They are targeting late next week for opening day.

