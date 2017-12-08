Marysville High School students injured in Mansfield bus crash

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Nine students and a bus driver were injured Friday afternoon after a school bus was hit by a semi in Richland County.

It happened around 1pm on I-71 south of US 30.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Marysville school bus was carrying 45 high school students and three adults when it was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Jean Braeckel of Ontario, Canada.

The bus driver and nine students were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The remaining students were transported from the scene by additional school buses.

Braeckel was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. The right lane of Interstate 71 is temporarily closed for safety

OhioHealth Mansfield has set up a phone number for parents and guardians to gain status information on their children. The number is 419-520-2798.