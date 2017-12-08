Melania Trump wishes to spend Christmas with her family on a deserted island

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — First lady Melania Trump answered questions from children about how she and her family celebrate Christmas.

One child asked her if she could spend the holiday anywhere in the world, where would she go?

“I would spend my holidays on deserted island – tropical island with my family,” the first lady responded.

Mrs. Trump also told the audience that the family’s holiday traditions are filled with dinners, mass, and Santa Claus.

When asked what she asked Santa for Christmas, she replied, “I ask Santa for Christmas peace on the world, health, love, and kindness.”