Mother with breast cancer receives thousands of ounces of donated breast milk

OMAHA, NE (WCMH) — A mother in Iowa is battling breast cancer, but other moms are making sure she isn’t facing it alone.

Just two weeks after giving birth to her baby girl, Genevieve, Jackie Holscher was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’ve barely even had time to bond with my new baby and then you know you have thoughts of how is it that I just had this baby and now I may not be here to raise her or my other two kids,” she tells KETV.

She started chemotherapy and underwent a double mastectomy, which means she couldn’t breastfeed her new baby.

After befriending survivor Ashli Brehm, who blogged about her experience with cancer, Holscher mentioned her fears of providing breast milk for her child.

“I remember her asking me do you want me to ask on my blog. I go surrrre,” said Holscher. But Brehm did ask, and soon the response was overwhelming. “She told me I have offers for over 9,000 — 9,000 ounces of milk and I think it went silent on both of our ends because I felt like I couldn’t speak,” Holscher tells KETV.

Breast milk was donated from Nebraska, Kansas, Florida and even Canada. Now Jackie can continue to feed Genevieve the way she intended, thanks to the help of mothers coming together to lift each other up.