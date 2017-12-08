Ohio parents accused of making meth in house with two kids inside

STRUTHERS, OH (WKBN) – Charges against an Ohio couple accused of cooking meth while their children were in the home are heading to a grand jury for consideration.

Jeffrey Westcott and Mandy Hale are accused of cooking methamphetamine in their home while kids were inside.

The couple’s home was raided last Thursday. Investigators said two children, 4 and 8 years old, were inside the house at the time of the raid. The parents were arrested charged with illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

Children Services was called and the kids will be staying with family members.

A two-month investigation by Struthers police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force led up to the raid.