Panarin sets up 5 goals, Blue Jackets beat Devils 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had five primary assists, setting up the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night and a split of their home-and-home series.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Lukas Sedlak, Scott Harrington, Alexander Wennberg and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

After losing to the Devils 4-1 in Columbus on Tuesday, the Blue Jackets gained a measure of revenge while also snapping a two-game skid.

The five assists for Panarin tied a Columbus record set by Espen Knutsen against Calgary on March 24, 2001.

PHOTOS: Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils 12-8-17 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 and the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate the game winning goal by Alexander Wennberg #10 against Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils during the third period at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. The Blue Jackets defeated the Devils 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets (l) celebrates with Alexander Wennberg #10 (r) on Wennberg's game winning powerplay goal at 1:32 of the third period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils kicks out a third period shot as Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets looks for the rebound at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. The Blue Jackets defeated the Devils 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets tends net against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: Cam Atkinson #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets moves the puck into the New Jersey Devils zone during the second period at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: Travis Zajac #19 of the New Jersey Devils is checked by Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils hangs on to Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 08: John Moore #2 of the New Jersey Devils gets his arms up against Matt Calvert #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at the Prudential Center on December 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Brian Boyle, Marcus Johansson and Blake Coleman had the New Jersey goals. Cory Schneider stopped 23 shots.

Panarin set up Wennberg for a power-play goal 1:32 into the third period to snap a 3-all tie. The Devils had a great opportunity to pull even but could not convert on a four-minute power play.

CAPITALS 4, RANGERS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Niskanen scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:22 remaining and Washington beat New York Rangers to continue its climb up the Metropolitan Division standings.

Braden Holtby made 27 saves for the Capitals, who have won four in a row and seven of eight. Jay Beagle scored 14 seconds in, Nicklas Backstrom had a goal in a second consecutive game after a long drought and Tom Wilson added an insurance goal with 1:32 left.

Wilson also assisted on the winner by Niskanen.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots in his first game back after a brief illness. Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast scored for New York.