PHOTOS: Orlando ER doctors fix Elf on Shelf’s arm after family dog attack

Orlando, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — A severely injured Elf on the Shelf will be able to spend the holidays with his family after emergency room doctors came to his rescue.

7-year-old Aubrey Thelen woke up to a horrific scene. Sam, her Elf on the Shelf doll, had been severely mangled by the family’s dog, Zoey.

Aubrey’s mom is a nurse manager at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Sam was brought to the hospital for emergency trauma surgery.

The surgical team was able to get a special pair of gloves from Santa, since the Elf rules state that Sam can’t be touched.

Sam survived the surgery and was even administered magical medical glitter.

Sam is safe at home on Aubrey’s shelf where Zoey will not be able to get to him.

